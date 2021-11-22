Devine cracks WBBL team of the year after stellar season

Sophie Devine has had her stellar WBBL season recognised with the White Ferns captain named in the competition's team of the tournament as its skipper.

Sophie Devine. (Source: Getty)

Devine was only one of two international players selected to the 11-strong squad with Australian talent making up the rest of the side.

The team was named ahead of the WBBL playoffs this weekend in which Devine's Perth Scorchers have already secured a spot in Sunday's final.

Devine was selected by a panel featuring cricket.com.au journalist Laura Jolly, former Australia players Lisa Sthalekar (Seven Network) and Mel Jones (Fox Cricket) and Australia national selector Shawn Flegler.

The 34-year-old has had an impressive campaign, leading the Scorchers with 407 runs at an average of 33.91 on a strike rate of 130.86. She also collected a stellar century for a season high score of 101.

"Sophie Devine is one of the all-time greatest for a reason and she again takes her spot in the Team of the Tournament after another standout campaign for the Scorchers, stepping up with bat and ball," the panel said of their selection of Devine at No.2.

"Devine had been working back to top form after taking a break from the game earlier this year and found her groove in orange, hitting a brilliant century and, crucially, single-handedly winning two Super Overs for her team.

"That ability to win matches and bat at a damaging strike rate saw Devine get the nod over other high scoring opening batters, including Elyse Villani and Smriti Mandhana."

Devine was selected alongside fellow Perth opener Beth Mooney who has been just as brilliant, scoring at an average of 52.80 with a strike rate of 132.0.

Devine, Mooney and the Scorchers await either the Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Strikers or Melbourne Renegades for Sunday's final before the Kiwi all-rounder returns to New Zealand for a packed summer and next year's Cricket World Cup.