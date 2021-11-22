Covid-positive visitor leaves Mt Maunganui retirement village in lockdown

A beachside retirement village in Mt Maunganui is in lockdown after the son of a resident tested positive for Covid-19.

Ocean Shores Village in Mt Maunganui. (Source: Google Maps)

Elderly residents of Ocean Shores, on Maranui Road near Papamoa, have been notified of the case and are now undergoing testing.

An executive of Arvida, the company that owns Ocean Shores, says the man had been staying with his mother for some time in independent accommodation in the complex.

The Ministry of Health confirmed a known case had visited the retirement village, and there were a "very small number of contacts" identified.

1News understands the positive case is fully vaccinated and works at Tauranga Hospital.

His mother has had one vaccination.

The ministry is expecting test results from the contacts to come through overnight.

The case comes as additional pop up testing locations have been setup across Whakatane and Tauranga in the wake of a spate of recent cases.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Bay of Plenty Public Health said its teams were experiencing unprecedented demand for testing and there could be some delays with results.