Covid-positive visitor leaves Mt Maunganui retirement village in lockdown

Nicole Bremner
By Nicole Bremner, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A beachside retirement village in Mt Maunganui is in lockdown after the son of a resident tested positive for Covid-19.

Ocean Shores Village in Mt Maunganui.

Ocean Shores Village in Mt Maunganui. (Source: Google Maps)

Elderly residents of Ocean Shores, on Maranui Road near Papamoa, have been notified of the case and are now undergoing testing.

An executive of Arvida, the company that owns Ocean Shores, says the man had been staying with his mother for some time in independent accommodation in the complex.

The Ministry of Health confirmed a known case had visited the retirement village, and there were a "very small number of contacts" identified.

1News understands the positive case is fully vaccinated and works at Tauranga Hospital.

His mother has had one vaccination.

The ministry is expecting test results from the contacts to come through overnight.

The case comes as additional pop up testing locations have been setup across Whakatane and Tauranga in the wake of a spate of recent cases.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Bay of Plenty Public Health said its teams were experiencing unprecedented demand for testing and there could be some delays with results.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

NZ's new Covid traffic light system - what it means for you

2

New Zealand to move to traffic light system next Thursday night

3

Hair salon, food outlets among new locations of interest

4

Man in 40s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland

5

Full video: PM reveals when NZ moving to traffic light system

Latest Stories

Air NZ cancels over 1000 Aussie flights due to border uncertainty

Covid-positive visitor leaves Mt Maunganui retirement village in lockdown

Man arrested following 'serious incident' in Flaxmere

PM explains why hospitality restrictions remain as hairdressers open

All Blacks coach Foster faces fallout after loss to France

Related Stories

Tauranga Hospital identified as Covid hotspot

Papamoa school closes due to ‘strong likelihood’ of Covid case

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tauranga

12 police officers isolating after contact with Rotorua Covid cases