Cindy Li was found 'extremely dehydrated' at property near home

Police say foul play or a third party was not involved in the disappearance of Auckland woman Cindy Li.

Cindy Li, 70, has been missing since November 9.

Li, 70 was found in a critical condition at an address near her Sandringham home around midday on Saturday, 12 days after not returning from her morning walk on November 9.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber of Auckland City West CIB said in a statement said an "extensive effort went into locating Cindy including a significant amount of hours spent by search and rescue teams over a number of days, as well as an area canvas of nearby properties and inquiries with local residents.

"While police are still working to piece together the full circumstances around Cindy’s movements, at this stage of our inquiries we do not currently suspect foul play or third party involvement in her disappearance."

Baber said first aid was provided initially by police staff prior to paramedics arriving.

He said she does not show any signs of physical injuries "however she was extremely dehydrated at the time she was located".

"She remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at hospital."

The address Li was located in was known to her and she had access to it, Baber said, adding it was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period Cindy was missing.