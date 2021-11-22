Cindy Li was found 'extremely dehydrated' at property near home

Source: 1News

Police say foul play or a third party was not involved in the disappearance of Auckland woman Cindy Li.

Cindy Li, 70, has been missing since November 9.

Cindy Li, 70, has been missing since November 9.

Li, 70 was found in a critical condition at an address near her Sandringham home around midday on Saturday, 12 days after not returning from her morning walk on November 9.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber of Auckland City West CIB said in a statement said an "extensive effort went into locating Cindy including a significant amount of hours spent by search and rescue teams over a number of days, as well as an area canvas of nearby properties and inquiries with local residents.

"While police are still working to piece together the full circumstances around Cindy’s movements, at this stage of our inquiries we do not currently suspect foul play or third party involvement in her disappearance."

Baber said first aid was provided initially by police staff prior to paramedics arriving.

He said she does not show any signs of physical injuries "however she was extremely dehydrated at the time she was located".

"She remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at hospital."

The address Li was located in was known to her and she had access to it, Baber said, adding it was unoccupied by the homeowner during the entire period Cindy was missing.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

205 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

Man in 40s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland

3

Hair salon, food outlets among new locations of interest

4

Cindy Li was found 'extremely dehydrated' at property near home

5

Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Waikato boy

Latest Stories

205 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Australia to relax border restrictions next month

RTS in Blues' midfield as 2022 Super Rugby squads revealed

Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay 1000 jabs from 90% first dose vaccine rate

Cinematographer killed on Rust movie set to be laid to rest