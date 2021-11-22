‘Breakthrough’ in case of 1980 murder of Auckland girl

Police say they have made a "breakthrough" in the cold case of six-year-old Auckland girl Alicia O'Reilly.

Alicia O'Reilly. (Source: NZ Police)

New information into Alicia's 1980 rape and murder is set to be revealed in Cold Case on TVNZ 1 tonight.

Alicia was found murdered in her bed at her family's home on Canal Rd, Avondale, on August 16, 1980.

The investigation into her murder has remained open and unsolved ever since, with Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch beginning a review of the file in the middle of last year.

Contained in the file is more than 40 years of information.

Alicia's case had been subject to a lengthy investigation at the time of her death and there have been subsequent reviews.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ngahiraka Latimer, who is leading the latest review — dubbed Operation Sturbridge — said investigators have approached it with an open mind and fresh eyes.

"Our team has reviewed all the material which has been gathered over the last 40 years.

"This was a thorough cover-to-cover review of the file.

"It has provided the investigation team with new lines of inquiry, which will be discussed in tonight's episode."

Latimer said the public should tune in tonight, especially those who lived around Avondale at the time of Alicia’s murder.

"Police remain committed to bringing justice for Alicia no matter how much time has passed since her horrific murder."

Cold Case airs on TVNZ 1 at 8.30pm or can be watched on TVNZ OnDemand.