Auckland hairdressers to open this week

It has now been confirmed that Auckland hairdressers will be allowed to reopen this week on Thursday November 25.

1News reported last week the Government was considering allowing them to open before the city moves to the Red level of the traffic light system.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the move at the post-Cabinet media conference on Monday, saying Auckland hairdressers will be able to open from Thursday with strict protocols.

As 1News earlier reported, you will have to show your vaccine certificate to get your hair trimmed. Businesses will only be able to take bookings, with no walk-ins allowed in order to avoid congestion. Staff must also all be vaccinated.

Ardern said everyone should wear masks, but customers would be able to remove these during their cut.

The Prime Minister said a small number of businesses have been trialling the use of the vaccine verifier app on a small scale.

“The trial with hairdressers and barbers gives us a much larger scale to work with, but before the whole country moves,” Ardern said, adding it would be “valuable to the rest of the country to have that larger operation”.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed there had been testing for the vaccine verifier app for businesses and said “we are making good progress there”.

“The key issue here is not so much the app, it’s just how do you make it easy in operation for businesses who are doing the checking, so learning all the time.”

She said this would be a trial period for the vaccine passes before the traffic light system comes into play at 11:59pm on December 3.

There are no plans for Auckland hospitality businesses to open before the traffic light system begins.