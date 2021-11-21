149 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

There are 149 new community Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Of the new cases, 140 are in Auckland, six are in Waikato, one is in Northland, and two are in Bay of Plenty.

A weak positive result has also been detected in Christchurch, with the results of a second swab expected on Monday.

Christchurch's case had recently travelled to the North Island and is linked to another case in the lower North Island.

Two additional new cases were found in Whangārei on Sunday but they were reported after the 9am cut-off and will be added to Monday’s tally.

Both of those people are close contacts of existing cases and were already in isolation, the ministry said.

The new cases in the Bay of Plenty are in Tauranga and Rotorua.

The Tauranga case is a contact of a known cluster, the ministry said.

Rotorua's latest case is a close contact of a known case.

The ministry also confirmed the case in Hawke's Bay had been tested in Auckland prior to departing the city.

Their positive result came in after they had arrived in Hawke's Bay.

They were relocating from Auckland, so have been told to isolate in Hawke's Bay.

Tests from their contacts have so far come back negative.

Only 65 of Sunday's cases are epidemiologically linked, meaning 84 still need to be linked to the Delta outbreak.

Thirteen Covid cases have been hospitalised in the last day, bringing the total in hospital to 83. Five of them are in ICU or HDU, the same number as Saturday.

Twelve of 20 DHBs have reached the 90 per cent first vaccination milestone. The most recent is South Canterbury.

On Saturday, 172 cases were announced in the community.