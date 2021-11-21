Tauranga Hospital identified as Covid hotspot

Tauranga Hospital is among the newest Covid-19 locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre in Tauranga.

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre in Tauranga. (Source: 1News)

Those who visited Tauranga Hospital last Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, are asked to monitor their symptoms.

Mount Mellick Bar in Mount Maunganui is also included in the newest locations of interest.

People who were at this location on the night of Friday 12 November going into early Saturday morning are also asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

Other new locations of interest are The Coffee Club Mount Maunganui, Countdown Fraser Cove and Z Petrol Station Palm Beach. They were visited from Wednesday this week.

The health advice is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from the date of exposure and to get a test immediately if any develop.

Meanwhile, in the Lakes region, Jaid’s Beauty Salon in Rotorua has also been listed as a location of interest.

Anyone who visited the salon on Tuesday 16 November from 4.15pm is asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately.

