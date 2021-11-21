Robertson fends off ABs questions after poor end to 2021

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has taken the "professional" route in reviewing the All Blacks' poor finish to the 2021 season, opting not to add to the "hurting" team's pain.

Robertson held a short press conference on Monday morning following the naming of his Crusaders squad for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

However, given Robertson's recent history with the All Blacks and how much of his Super Rugby side is present in the black jersey, reporters looked to get Robertson's opinion on the Northern Tour.

Robertson was happy to speak about his players, noting stars like Richie Mo'unga and David Havili had been "consistent" over the last month.

"International rugby is pretty brutal as we know so to carry on their form [from Super Rugby to the All Blacks] the whole way through was a real challenge."

Robertson was touted as a possible successor to Sir Steve Hansen for the All Blacks coaching job after the two-time World Cup winning coach retired in 2019, given his success with the Crusaders and developing talent in the squad.

Scott Robertson (Source: Photosport)

However, New Zealand Rugby went with Hansen's assistant Ian Foster in the end who has garnered a 15-5-1 record in 21 Tests at the helm for a winning percentage of 75.4 per cent.

Two of those losses came just this month with the All Blacks finishing their Northern Tour in defeats to Ireland [20-29] and France [25-40] - the latter being New Zealand's first defeat to Les Bleus since 2009.

Robertson was asked what his thoughts were on the team currently given the recent results but the coach fended off any potential to start conflicts.

"With the All Blacks stuff, I'll leave my point of view private," he said.

"They're hurting at the moment ... I've got my opinions on it but I don't think now is the right time to express them."

When a reporter tried a slightly different approach, Robertson remained true to his word.

"I'll hold my judgement on it - it's probably professional that I do that."

In August after the All Blacks managed to win the Rugby Championship, NZR announced they'd extended Foster's contract until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Foster is also up for coach of the year at this year's World Rugby Awards.