Pregnant woman and unborn child shot dead after baby shower

Police say a pregnant woman unloading presents from her own baby shower in northeast Philadelphia was confronted by someone who shot and killed her and her unborn child.

The 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was hit in the head and stomach shortly in the Lawncrest neighbourhood at the weekend

According to police, she was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after. Her unborn child was pronounced dead minutes later.

Asked what authorities can do about the continuing violence, Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said at the scene: "We can't stop people who are intent on shooting somebody. When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her."

No arrests were immediately announced.

Police said they don't know how many people were involved or what the motive might have been.