Online network providing support to small Pasifika businesses

Hundreds of Pasifika small businesses, many hit hard by Covid challenges, have signed up to a digital support group hoping it will provide a lifeline.

Manaaki already provides training, mentorship and funding opportunities for all small businesses. But, its newly-formed Pacific arm has seen recruitment fly off the charts.

South Auckland family business MMB Builders lost contracts thanks to last year's lockdown, but thanks to some forward planning, networking and reputation, have managed to survive the ongoing restrictions.

"It's been busy," MMB Builders director Meagan Alanotama told 1News.

"From a scheduling point of view we have taken on an extra team member which means we have a bit more availability, but as of April this year we were booked out until November next year."

They've been able to share ideas and strategies with the around 850 fellow Pasifika companies in New Zealand using Manaaki.

Manaaki co-founder Monty Betham is staggered by the numbers.

"I think it's 37 per cent of start-ups or micro-businesses that survive after two years - that's an alarming statistic and that's something I want to be helpful on in terms of helping these Pasifika communities," Betham said.

Natalie Jones started her own sports and mental performance coaching business this year. While it showed initial promise, Covid "put a big dampener on things".

"I think I had about 30 people registered for the academy and it's dropped down to five," she said.

But she's a finalist for a Manaaki Vaka Pasifika grant and says she'll use it to help youth succeed and overcome challenges.

"I guess that was never the intention when I applied, but the mentorship that has come from that and Manaaki has been amazing."