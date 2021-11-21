Man United sack Solskjaer after embarrassing loss - report

Manchester United have decided to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Guardian reports.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks despondent in his side's 4-1 loss to Watford. (Source: Associated Press)

The English newspaper says the club's board met following United's embarrassing 4-1 loss to Watford on Sunday morning (NZ time) and have decided to sack Solskjaer as manager.

The loss was United's fourth in five games and left them languishing in seventh place, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea after just 12 games.

It is understood an official announcement on Solskjaer's departure from the club will come once co-chairman Joel Glazer rubber-stamps his dismissal.

Manchester United have been linked with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks as a potential replacement.