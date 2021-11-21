Hair salon, food outlets among new locations of interest

A hair and beauty salon and host of food outlets are among new Covid-19 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website on Monday morning.

A McDonald's, fish n chips shop and several cafes are on the list of eight new exposure sites released by the ministry at 8am. A Pak'nSave supermarket was add to the list at 10am.

The new locations are below:

St Pierre's Sushi Rotorua - visited on November 15, 3.20pm to 4.50pm.

Zest Bakery and Cafe Greerton - visited on November 17, 12.15pm to 2.30pm and November 18 2.45pm to 5pm.

Buff Hair and Beauty, Tauranga South - visited on November 18, 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Bakehouse Cafe and Roast, Turangi - visited on November 16, 1.15pm to 2.30pm.

McDonald's, Tauranga - visited on November 14, 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Bayview Roast and Fish and Chips Shop, Tauranga - visited on November 17, 5pm to 6pm.

Welcome Sushi, Tauranga - visited on November 18, 9am to 11am.

Pak'nSave Rotorua - visited on November 15, 4.30pm to 7.15pm.

Anyone who visited the hair and beauty salon should self-isolate, get tested for Covid-19 immediately and on day five after being exposed at this location of interest.

As well, anyone who visited at the time should record their visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can get in touch. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

For the remaining locations of interest, anyone who visited at the specified times should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result and until 24 hours after symptoms resolve," the ministry advised.