Black Ferns slump to fourth straight defeat

The Black Ferns have ended their northern tour without a win.

Carla Hohepa throws a pass during the Black Ferns 29-7 loss to France. (Source: Photosport)

For a second week in a row France were too good for New Zealand, winning 29-7 in Castres.

This was the Black Ferns' fourth straight defeat of a testing tour and their fourth in succession to the French who, despite a world ranking of No 4, have firmed as one of the favourites for next year's Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The Black Ferns battled to stay in the game but were on the back foot early when France scored the first of their four tries four minutes in and were ahead 14-0 after 11 minutes.

The home side were ahead 21-7 at halftime.

The Black Ferns' defence and breakdown work had improved from previous weeks, but concerns remain around their kicking game and lineout play.

www.rnz.co.nz