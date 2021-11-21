Black Ferns slump to fourth straight defeat

Source:

The Black Ferns have ended their northern tour without a win.

Carla Hohepa throws a pass during the Black Ferns 29-7 loss to France.

Carla Hohepa throws a pass during the Black Ferns 29-7 loss to France. (Source: Photosport)

For a second week in a row France were too good for New Zealand, winning 29-7 in Castres.

This was the Black Ferns' fourth straight defeat of a testing tour and their fourth in succession to the French who, despite a world ranking of No 4, have firmed as one of the favourites for next year's Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The Black Ferns battled to stay in the game but were on the back foot early when France scored the first of their four tries four minutes in and were ahead 14-0 after 11 minutes.

The home side were ahead 21-7 at halftime.

The Black Ferns' defence and breakdown work had improved from previous weeks, but concerns remain around their kicking game and lineout play.

www.rnz.co.nz

Rugby

Popular Stories

1

Taupō man in limbo because Covid cases are isolating at home

2

149 new community Covid-19 cases in NZ

3

Tauranga strip club among locations of interest

4

Iconic Auckland food market to close after 24 years

5

Doctor hospitalised with Covid-19 urges Māori to be vaccinated

Latest Stories

Thousands protest Govt regulation in Groundswell movement

Brilliance and broken bones – Lockie Ferguson’s career-changing clash with Martin Crowe

GPs battling to get crucial equipment to struggling Covid patients

Man United sack Solskjaer after embarrassing loss - report

Taupō man in limbo because Covid cases are isolating at home