Auckland alert level shift unlikely before November 29 - PM

The Prime Minister says it is not her expectation Auckland will see Level 3, Step 3 as the new traffic light system of Covid-19 restrictions is “not too far away”.

Under Level 3, Step 3, hospitality would be able to reopen with limits on the number of people inside.

Cinemas, casinos and theatres could also reopen, while people would be able to see a hairdresser, barber and visit a beauty salon.

Cabinet is reviewing the region's alert level later today, but decisions on the traffic light system are not being made until November 29.

"It’s not my expectation that you’re likely to see any significant shifts for Auckland between times," Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast.

She said there had been "quite a bit of easing" in Auckland recently, with students returning to the classroom and the region entering Step 2 of Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on November 9.

"Everything we’ve done has been very deliberate, very carefully staged," Ardern said of easing restrictions in the region.

"We haven't seen large spikes as a result of that thus far.

"That’s very, very good but we want to move into the new framework where everything eases with the lowest cases possible because that means our ability to continue to keep them low is that much better."

The "very hard work" of Aucklanders and the vaccination roll-out have been key in keeping away "significant increases" in cases, Ardern said.

"Auckland is on a trajectory and a very clear path to getting back to much more of a normal feeling or way of living."

When asked what she would need to see in order for hairdressers and the like to have confidence they would be able to reopen any time soon, Ardern responded: "Plan for the 29th. We’ve already given that certainty".

"Business, my signal, my strong signal would be we are reopening, we’re going into red, Cabinet makes those decisions on November 29 and very soon after you’ll see a shift."

Pressed by presenter Matty McLean on why this could not happen now, Ardern said it takes health authorities about two weeks to see the impact of any easing in restrictions.

"Every day makes a difference," she said.

"We are very close now to a significant shift. We will be in the best position possible if we manage to keep those cases as low as we can."