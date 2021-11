A police operation is underway in Hawke's Bay searching for a "priority offender" who is on the run.

Armed police are responding to the "serious incident" which is believed to have started in Flaxmere.

Irongate Principal Maurice Rehu confirmed the primary school had locked down around 10.40am.

The school was told by police that they could come out of lockdown at around 11am.