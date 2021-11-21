All Blacks 'making progress' despite losses - Foster

The All Blacks have finished their 2021 campaign with a disappointing 40-25 loss to France in Paris, begging the question of whether this team is on track for a successful World Cup campaign in under two years' time.

But despite back-to-back losses to the French and Ireland, All Blacks coach Ian Foster said his side was "making good progress".

"Through the year we've done so really nice things against teams," Foster said.

"Overall, there's enough keeping us working over the summer."

Foster said he was not feeling any pressure over his job and believed his side had made "significant growth from last year".

Ian Foster. (Source: Photosport)

"If you compare us to other teams around the world, and I know we get judged on wins and losses and that's the way it should be, but there's a lot of good teams who've lost more than us in a year like this [amid a pandemic]."

The All Blacks will return home after 12 weeks on the road, and will have some time to reflect on their season before Super Rugby begins in February.