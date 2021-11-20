Person in Hawke’s Bay tests positive for Covid

A person in Hawke’s Bay has tested positive for Covid-19.

1News understands they travelled from Auckland — with permission — and is isolating in the region.

The person tested positive for Covid-19 after they arrived in Hawke’s Bay.

This information has been confirmed by the Hawke's Bay DHB.

A spokesperson for the DHB said local health staff were in contact with the case, and investigations were ongoing.

The spokesperson said testing is underway for known contacts of the case.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre urged anyone in Hawke’s Bay with Covid-19-related symptoms to get tested, even if they are vaccinated or only have mild symtoms.

Eyre urged people in Hawke's Bay to get vaccinated if they hadn't already.

Eighty-nine per cent of people over the age of 12 in the region have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health told 1News it wouldn’t be commenting on individual cases anymore outside of its 1pm updates because of rising case numbers.

Any further cases and updates about the Hawke's Bay are expected at 1pm on Sunday.

Stuff reports the person had been in the region since Wednesday, and that the DHB was not told beforehand that the person would be travelling to the area.