Woman punched with 'extreme force' in Porirua assault

Police are appealing for information after they say a woman was seriously assaulted in Porirua on Friday morning.

According to police, the woman opened the door to her Durham Street home at around 5am after a man knocked on the door.

"The man, who was unknown to the woman, entered the house and spoke to the woman for a short time, before becoming agitated and punching her in the face with extreme force," police said in a statement.

"Another resident at the property was woken by the disturbance, and the man fled the address, leaving in a dark-coloured ute with a canopy that had been parked on Durham Street."

Police describe the man as having a large build and being approximately six foot two inches, or 188cm tall.

He was wearing black work boots, a black top, rugby shorts and a face mask.

He is also reported to have smelt heavily of alcohol.

Police say the woman suffered significant facial injuries in the assault and was transported to Wellington Hospital for treatment.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may have seen something in the Durham Street area between 4am and 5.30am, as well as anyone who may have CCTV/Dashcam footage from the area.

"If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 211119/5056."

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

