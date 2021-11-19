Victoria MP says daughter attacked by anti-lockdown protesters

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

A Victorian MP has claimed his daughter was attacked on the street by anti-lockdown protesters.

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne.

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne. (Source: Nine)

Andy Medick, an MP for Western Victoria, shared the news on Twitter this afternoon.

He said Kielan was attacked on the street, and he was with her in hospital until the early hours of this morning.

Medick says he has reason to believe this is linked to his role as an MP, and the positions he has taken on the pandemic response.

It comes just days after demonstrators against new pandemic laws in Victoria were seen with prop gallows, and nooses.

