Freedom rallies held in cities and towns across New Zealand

The latest so-called freedom rallies in Auckland and Wellington appear to have attracted far fewer participants, but a larger crowd marched through the Christchurch CBD.

Freedom and Rights Coalition protesters in Wellington.

Less than 1000 people have gathered at the Domain, far fewer than had gathered at three previous rallies in the central Auckland park and elsewhere in the city.

Despite telling 1News on Friday night he was not going to attend the rally, Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki travelled to the Domain and addressed the crowd.

A midwife who lost her job due to the vaccine mandates speaking during Christchurch's protests.

In Christchurch, an estimated 5000 people gathered in Cranmer Square before marching through the city.

The crowd could be heard shouting "no mandate" and singing the national anthem.

Several hundred protesters also marched in Nelson.

An estimated 5000 people at Christchurch's freedom rally.

The rally at Auckland's Domain comes as police issued a warning to Tāmaki Makaurau motorists that they should expect delays this weekend as a result of planned protests in the city.

Farming protest movement Groundswell have also planned a protest in Auckland's CBD on Sunday.

Security guards watching over the freedom rally.

"Locations that protesters are expected to gather, including Auckland Domain, will be monitored," police said in a release.

"Police ask the community to be patient on the roads as we expect there might be some traffic delays and disruptions, particularly near the Domain on Saturday and in the wider CBD on Sunday."

In the statement, police reminded protesters to adhere to Alert Level 3 restrictions.

Fewer than 1000 people at the fourth freedom rally on Saturday.

"Police recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest, however, this should not be at the expense of restrictions that are designed to keep our community safe," police said.

"Breaches of the health order or other illegal behaviour may be followed up with enforcement action."

