Reynolds in tears at Black Ferns team naming ahead of debut

The Black Ferns are calling on plenty of experience for their final Test of their Northern Tour with coach Glenn Moore making a number of changes to the squad.

Moore has tweaked the matchday 23 for Sunday's clash with France, headlined by the shift of veteran Kelly Brazier to first-five with Chelsea Alley and Carla Hohepa playing outside her in the centres.

Brazier has worn the No.10 jersey 15 times for the Black Ferns in her 41-Test career.

Inside Brazier, halfback Kendra Cocksedge will run out for her 57th Black Ferns Test, equalling the record held by Fiao’o Faamausili as most capped player in the team’s history.

Moore said he's interested to see how the new combinations work together on Sunday.

Black Ferns react after their second Test against England. (Source: Photosport)

“A number of these players have played significant amount of rugby at this level and they're fresh – they’ve played well off the bench so we’re looking forward to their opportunity to start and to test some combinations.

“We think our physicality has been improving week on week, we have a couple of players that have been desperate to have a crack and they get that this weekend.

“If we look at last weekend, we know we need to be more accurate with our kicking game and have a good kick-chase. On top of that we need to improve our skill execution – we lost the ball at critical moments last weekend and you can’t afford to do that at this level,” said Moore.

The squad also features just one debutant with Bay of Plenty's Kendra Reynolds donning the black jersey for the first time off the bench.

Reynolds' emotional reaction to being named for the first time was captured by the team and posted on social media where it has been well received.

Kendra Reynolds reacts after being named for the Black Ferns. (Source: Black Ferns)

“Kendra has impressed us every time she has been in a camp – we are really pleased with the progress she has shown. She’s a class act and will bring something a bit different when she gets on," said Moore.

Kennedy Simon has also been rewarded for her form from the bench, claiming her first start for the Black Ferns at No.8 in place of injured loose forward Dhys Faleafaga who suffered a head knock last weekend.

The Black Ferns are looking to finish a tough tour on a high, having suffered three-straight losses to England and France so far after more than two years without Test matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday's Test kicks off at 3am NZT in Castres.

Black Ferns

1. Philipa Love (14)

2. Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (31)

3. Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (38)

4. Eloise Blackwell (45)

5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (2)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (3)

7. Les Elder – captain (21)

8. Kennedy Simon (7)

9. Kendra Cocksedge (56)

10. Kelly Brazier (41)

11. Portia Woodman (18)

12. Chelsea Alley (25)

13. Carla Hohepa (27)

14. Stacey Fluhler (19)

15. Cheyelle Robins-Reti (2)

16. Georgia Ponsonby (1)

17. Aldora Itunu (23)

18. Amy Rule (2)

19. Alana Bremner (2)

20. Kendra Reynolds – debut

21. Ariana Bayler (3)

22. Ruahei Demant (14)

23. Renee Wickliffe (42)