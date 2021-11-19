NZ lose T20 series after India cruise to win in 2nd match

The Black Caps have lost their T20 series against India after going down in the second match of the series on Saturday morning in Ranchi.

Captain Tim Southee was the pick of NZ's bowlers. (Source: Photosport)

India easily chased down New Zealand’s target of 154, with openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scoring half-centuries as the hosts won by seven wickets, with 16 balls to spare.

The Black Caps had got off to a flying start with Martin Guptill scoring 31 off 15 balls while his fellow opener Daryl Mitchell’s more circumspect 31 came off 28 balls.

Glenn Phillips top scored for the Black Caps with 34 from 21 deliveries as New Zealand finished with 153/6.

Captain Tim Southee was the pick of New Zealand’s bowlers, taking all three wickets in the Indian innings while conceding just 16 from his four overs.