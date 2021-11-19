Joe Rokocoko surprises ABs at training ahead of France Test

The All Blacks have been given an extra boost ahead of their final Test for 2021 with a blast from the past dropping in at training to spur them on.

Joe Rokocoko and his kids pose for a photo with the All Blacks at training. (Source: Joe Rokocoko / Instagram)

Former wing Joe Rokocoko was spotted at the All Blacks' training on Friday ahead of Sunday's Test in Paris against France and shared plenty of handshakes and words of encouragement with the current team.

Rokocoko, who earned 68 caps in the black jersey, has lived in France for almost a decade after moving there to continue his career when his international run ended.

He said all of France was excited for Sunday's Test.

"The build up has been massive," Rokocoko said.

"It's been a really long time since the two countries have played each other and everyone is really excited on this side of the world."

Rokocoko was asked who he'd be supporting on Sunday morning, to which the Fijian-born star said was an easy answer, despite the last decade.

"Obviously my boys, my AB boys," he said.

"AB for life."

The visit to the All Blacks on Friday was also special for Rokocoko who had taken his children along with him for the experience.

"It's the first time they've seen [the All Blacks] live after seeing them on tele.

"It was awesome to be here."

With all that factored in, Rokocoko still expects Sunday's contest to be close.

"Not more than 10 points, I reckon."