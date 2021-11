Police are investigating after a quantity of cannabis plants were found in the wake of a fire at an Auckland house.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The fire happened around midday on Friday at a house on Knights Drive, Hillpark.

A scene examination will be taking place in "due course", as police make "further inquiries" into the incident.

Anyone with information can call 105, quoting the file number 211119/6281.