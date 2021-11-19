Injury forces former All Black Nathan Harris to retire at 29

Former All Blacks hooker Nathan Harris has announced his retirement from rugby at just 29 due to an ankle injury.

Nathan Harris. (Source: Photosport)

Harris, who earned 18 Tests for the All Blacks along with 58 Super Rugby caps for the Chiefs, said he made the call after dealing with continued discomfort from the injury.

"It has been a massive year and it is time to hang up the boots. After playing 10 years of footy, my ankle has had enough, and it is time to move onto something new," he said.

"It has been a really hard decision but at the end of the day, my body and my family come first. Next year I am looking at finishing my studies at the University of Waikato, moving into post grad, and finally achieving my ultimate goal since leaving school and becoming a Physical Education teacher.

"I am really looking forward to the next chapter of my life and will continue to support the teams from the sideline."

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan acknowledged Harris' contributions to the club following the announcement.

"Nathan has been an outstanding contributor for the Chiefs, All Blacks and Bay of Plenty," McMillan said.

"He is recognised among coaches and his peers as one of the best scrummaging hookers in the country. He had a lot of quality years still ahead of him but unfortunately, his injuries have caught up with him.

"He has been an outstanding Chief. Even though he has battled through injuries through campaigns, he has always been the one to put the team first, whichever team that may have been. It is a true testament to his character. We wish him and his family all the best for their next chapter."

Harris burst onto the scene in 2012 when he was part of the NZ under-20s side that made the final of the Junior World Championship.

That same year, he made his debut for the Bay of Plenty Steamers at NPC level and two years later, made his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs.

Harris performed well in his first season and was rewarded with an All Blacks selection for the 2014 Rugby Championship and Northern Tour, making his debut against Argentina.

2015 was a tough blow for Harris as a serious injury ruled him out of all rugby that year, including the 2015 Rugby World Cup which the All Blacks went on to win.

Harris returned in 2016 and after two more impressive campaigns with the Chiefs, was part of the All Blacks squad for the 2017 Lions Tour and managed to play in all three Tests.