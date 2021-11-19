Football Ferns make tweaks to squad for South Korea

The Football Ferns have made six changes to their squad for their matches against South Korea later this month.

The Football Ferns line up before their match against Canada. (Source: Photosport)

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova announced the new-look team on Friday, adding former England age-group international Grace Neville will join the 22-strong squad as a training player.

“As we build towards 2023, it’s important that we keep looking at players who we think have the potential to add the depth and breadth of the squad,” Klimkovs said in a statement.

“Now is the time to invite players to come into camp and see how they fit into the Ferns environment, so I’m delighted to call up Ashleigh for her first Football Ferns camp, as well as giving Grace the opportunity to experience the Ferns environment.”

Ava Collins and Jacqui Head, who made their debuts earlier this year against Canada when Klimkova took over, are back for their second Football Ferns camp, while Claudia Bunge, Paige Satchell, Katie Rood, Malia Steinmetz, and Jana Radosavljevic all make their Ferns returns.

Former age group representative Ashleigh Ward is the only new face among the squad while other rookies involved in the October Canada series – debutant Amelia Abbott along with uncapped trio Tahlia Herman-Watt, Aniela Jensen, and Sam Tawharu – weren’t selected.

Regulars Abby Erceg, Emma Rolston and Rosie White have been listed as unavailable for personal reasons, leaving space for new players to earn their stripes. Hannah Wilkinson is also unavailable due to injury.

The Football Ferns play South Korea in Goyang next Saturday and the following Tuesday.

Football Ferns

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: CJ Bott, Claudia Bunge, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley, Ashleigh Ward

Midfielders: Hannah Blake, Katie Bowen, Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Ria Percival, Jana Radosavljević, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Ava Collins, Jacqui Hand, Maggie Jenkins, Gabi Rennie, Katie Rood, Paige Satchell

Training player: Grace Neville