Warning issued after laser strikes aimed at aircraft rise

Police have issued a stern warning about the dangers of pointing lasers at aircraft, including passenger planes.

It comes after a year on year increase in laser strikes affecting police helicopters and commercial aircraft, particularly during the winter months.

There have been 20 reported laser strikes on the police Eagle helicopter between July 2020 and November 2021.

Police have on Friday released infra-red footage of a green laser being pointed directly into the cockpit of the police Eagle in Auckland's Papakura on August 4, 2020.

Tactical Flight Officer Constable Stephen Mack, who was one of four people on the flight, said the incident could have ended in tragedy.

“It’s a disorientating situation; it’s quite a bright, sharp light that comes through,” Mack said.

He said their main concern was for the pilot.

“If he was disorientated in any way, he could have potentially lost control of the helicopter, and it only takes a few seconds for that to happen.”

Mack said there were also a number of other aircraft in the area at the time due to its proximity to Ardmore Airport.

“We just want to get the word out there that this sort of behaviour is really dangerous for us and everyone else in the air.”

A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act 1990.

Auckland Airport Police Station’s Senior Sergeant Jason Lewis says police won’t hesitate to prosecute people in similar situations.

“We thoroughly investigate every single lasering incident and our intention is to prosecute every one of those incidents because at the end of the day, you are placing many people’s lives at risk and it’s appropriate people are held to account for it.”

The Civil Aviation Authority received 143 reports of laser attack incidents across New Zealand last year, down from 235 incidents reported in 2019. The 2021 figure already exceeds last year’s figure, with 161 incidents reported across the country.

The CAA's Deputy Chief Executive for aviation safety, David Harrison, said laser attacks are occurring “at a critical stage of the flight, either take-off or landing, where the pilot is in control of the aircraft”.

“The consequences of any temporary pilot impairment or distraction are potentially catastrophic, endangering those in the air and on the ground."

He said people are unaware of the dangers it can cause.

“It's sort of a lark, or a fun thing to do, not recognising that actually, they're causing a real safety issue and creating a danger for pilots and passengers."

Anyone charged with endangering transport could face a maximum of 14 years in prison for the offence.