TikTok deal could mean big bucks for Kiwi musicians

TikTok has signed a multi-year music deal with the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) which could see Kiwi music artists cash-in.

Benee performs. (Source: Getty)

The newly signed deal means artists can make money off their songs on TikTok.

APRA has 111,000 listed artists, including Kiwi hitmaker, Benee.

Benee’s song Glitter topped the charts in 2020 after it went viral on TikTok. Users made a dance to the song which now has millions of views around the world.

Under the new deal she would have received royalties for the exposure.

The Auckland-born singer also won APRA’s Silver Scroll Award last year for her song Glitter.

Director of music for TikTok Australia and New Zealand, Ollie Wards said the agreement builds on the strong ties already established with the local industry.

“TikTok is super-charging music discovery and playing an increasingly important role in helping Kiwi and Australian music creators connect with a global audience. We’re thrilled to enter into this agreement with APRA AMCOS, which secures royalty payments for local song-writers and publishers, and cements our partnership with the music industry in this region.”

