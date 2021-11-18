Papamoa school closes due to ‘strong likelihood’ of Covid case

Tahatai Coast School in Papamoa has shut its doors after receiving information from the Ministry of Health that there is “a strong likelihood” a Covid-19 case is linked to the school.

A school student (file). (Source: istock.com)

In a email to parents and caregivers on Thursday, principal Matt Skilton said the school would be closed on Friday to enable testing to occur for all students. A testing station will be in operation specifically for the school's community.

"We are a large school and we can assume there will be a long wait while at testing stations tomorrow and across the weekend," Skilton wrote.

"I know you will all support each other as well as the medical staff. As adults, I highly encourage you to stay calm and relaxed for the health and mental wellbeing of your child/children.

"It is times like this that we have been preparing for and I know we can work through this together."

It comes as there are two Covid-19 cases in Tauranga.

The new cases come after the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on Monday. This follows two additional positive detections from samples collected last week.

One of the cases is in Tauranga, the other in Mount Maunganui.