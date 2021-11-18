Ko makes solid start in final tournament of 2021

Lydia Ko has gotten off to a solid start in her final tournament of the year, carding a three-under-par 69 to sit in a tie for 25th at the LPGA's Tour Championship in Florida.

Lydia Ko. (Source: Getty)

Ko made four birdies and one bogey in her opening round at Tiburon Golf Club to sit five shots back of leader Jeongeun Lee from South Korea.

Lee holds a one-shot lead over four with eight more golfers sitting just two shots back.

Ko entered Friday's tournament looking to wrap up an impressive 2021 which has included 10 top-10 finishes, wins at the Lotte Championship and Saudi Ladies International and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ko is also in line to win the LPGA's Vare Trophy which is awarded to the player with the lowest average over the year, barring a horror finish in Florida.

The impressive year has seen Ko rise to No.5 in the world rankings.