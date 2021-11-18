Disgraced businessman Ron Brierley fighting for jail release

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Disgraced businessman Ron Brierley is due to appear in court early next year, as he fights to be released from prison.

Ron Brierley appears in front of Sydney court.

Ron Brierley appears in front of Sydney court. (Source: 1News)

The 84-year-old was handed a 14 month sentence earlier this year, with a seven month non-parole period, after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of nearly 47,000 images showing child sex abuse when he was arrested in 2019.

1News first reported on his renewed legal fight when documents were filed with the NSW Court of Appeal in October.

Brierley’s lawyers have previously argued that his sentence should be served in the community instead of a corrections facility.

His case was listed for a call-over on Thursday, with Sydney's Court of Criminal Appeal, with a formal hearing now marked down for February 1st 2022.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

167 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

2

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shipment arrives in NZ

3

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tauranga

4

Auckland woman gets community detention for severe neglect of horses

5

Māori leaders want urgent inquiry into Govt’s pandemic response

Latest Stories

Tairāwhiti 'only 2500 doses away' from 90% vaccine target - PM

Jacinda Ardern met by small group of protesters in Gisborne

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tauranga

TikTok deal could mean big bucks for Kiwi musicians

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shipment arrives in NZ