Disgraced businessman Ron Brierley fighting for jail release

Disgraced businessman Ron Brierley is due to appear in court early next year, as he fights to be released from prison.

Ron Brierley appears in front of Sydney court. (Source: 1News)

The 84-year-old was handed a 14 month sentence earlier this year, with a seven month non-parole period, after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of nearly 47,000 images showing child sex abuse when he was arrested in 2019.

1News first reported on his renewed legal fight when documents were filed with the NSW Court of Appeal in October.

Brierley’s lawyers have previously argued that his sentence should be served in the community instead of a corrections facility.

His case was listed for a call-over on Thursday, with Sydney's Court of Criminal Appeal, with a formal hearing now marked down for February 1st 2022.