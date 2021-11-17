New trailer released for Spider-Man: No Way Home

The second official trailer has been released for the latest instalment in the Spider-Man film franchise.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in New Zealand movie theatres on December 16, Covid restrictions pending.
The film, beginning soon after the events of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, will explore the multiverse, with iterations of villains from previous Spider-Man movies - including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin; and Jamie Foxx’s Electro - all making their return to the big screen.
It's also been heavily rumoured previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will once again don the famous suit in the upcoming movie.