A man in his 60s with Covid-19 has died in an Auckland hospital.

File image of North Shore Hospital

The Ministry of Health said the man had died in North Shore Hospital on Tuesday.

He had been admitted to the hospital on November 4 with virus symptoms.

He then tested positive.

"Our thoughts are with his family and whānau at this deeply sad time. The whānau has been offered support by the DHB," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new death brings the Covid-19 death toll in New Zealand to 36.