Covid vaccination status sees 1300 DHB staff stood down

The staff across the country’s 20 DHBs have been stood down because they had not yet received their first Covid-19 vaccine by Tuesday.

A healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shot.

As of 9am on Wednesday, 1309 staff nationwide — representing about 1.6 per cent of all DHBs’ 80,000-strong workforce — had not received a jab as required by the Government’s vaccine mandate for the health sector.

Those covered in the mandate — including nurses, midwives, paramedics, and dentists — must have received their first jab by Monday and be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022.

Lead DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements said DHBs would continue to consult with unvaccinated staff, answer any questions they may have, and look at other options like redeployment.

If staff choose to be vaccinated while they are stood down, they will be able to return to the DHB, Clements said.

She said there are plans in place to minimise any disruption to services.

A recent 1News poll found 74 per cent of those surveyed supported vaccine mandates for certain workforces.

There are vaccination mandates in place for teachers, health care workers, port, border, and prison workers.