Cantabrian gives opportunities to kids with learning difficulties

Twelve years ago, Christchurch football fanatic Michael Jamieson found out there was no opportunity for learning impaired children to join a football club in his area.

So Jamieson set one up himself - Sunshine Football Club.

Over the last twelve years, despite dealing with personal tragedy, Jamieson has been the driving force of the club which has brought so much joy to its players.

To honour and recognise all he has done, he has been recognised as this week's ASB Good as Gold winner. ASB awarded him $10,000 for him and his family to take a special break away.

Watch the amazing moment he is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.