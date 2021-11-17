Cantabrian gives opportunities to kids with learning difficulties

Source: Seven Sharp

Twelve years ago, Christchurch football fanatic Michael Jamieson found out there was no opportunity for learning impaired children to join a football club in his area.

So Jamieson set one up himself - Sunshine Football Club.

Over the last twelve years, despite dealing with personal tragedy, Jamieson has been the driving force of the club which has brought so much joy to its players.

To honour and recognise all he has done, he has been recognised as this week's ASB Good as Gold winner. ASB awarded him $10,000 for him and his family to take a special break away.

Watch the amazing moment he is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

New Zealand to move into the traffic light system before Christmas

2

Political parties react to Auckland border opening

3

Baggage handlers among 14 arrested in meth smuggling ring

4

Moon to turn red over NZ in near-total lunar eclipse

5

Waikato Hospital ICU nurse positive for Covid-19

Latest Stories

Bones star Heath Freeman dies aged 41

Black Ferns adamant enough time left to catch Europe's best before RWC

Cantabrian gives opportunities to kids with learning difficulties

Political parties react to Auckland border opening

Drua hope for 2022 Fiji game as debut against Blues looms