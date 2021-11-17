Auckland border announcement sees Kiwis flock to Air NZ website

The news of Auckland’s border opening on December 15 for those who can prove they are vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 has seen Kiwis flock online to try and secure flights to travel.

An Air New Zealand jet in flight (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

An Air NZ spokesperson told 1News that after the 1pm announcement, traffic to its website increased by 250 per cent.

The busiest peak was at 1.15pm, when page views jumped from 500 views a minute to up to 1700 per minute.

More than 3000 customers have already changed their flights or opted for credit, the spokesperson said.

The most popular routes so far have been Auckland – Queenstown, Auckland – Christchurch and Auckland – Wellington.

In early November, Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran signalled all travellers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test before checking in to the airline’s domestic flights.

The airline’s policies come into force on December 15. They will apply to all passengers aged 12 or older travelling on an Air NZ aircraft within the country.

What you need to know: