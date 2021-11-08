Covid-19: Air New Zealand releases new domestic travel rules

Air New Zealand has announced all travellers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test before checking in to domestic flights.

An Air New Zealand jet in flight (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the change is about reducing the spread of Covid-19, ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer as Kiwis reconnect with friends and whānau.

"Delta has really upped the stakes. What once kept us safe is no longer enough and we need an extra layer of protection. That's why we’re taking a step further to keep our customers safe, while allowing all Kiwis to fly," Foran said.

The airline is aiming to have the change in place by December 14 for an initial period until March 31. It will apply to all passengers aged 12 or older travelling on an Air New Zealand aircraft within New Zealand. All vaccines and tests approved by the New Zealand Government will be accepted.

"For the most seamless experience, we're encouraging customers to download our Air New Zealand mobile app to make it easy as possible to connect their vaccination status in the Government’s My Vaccine Pass with booking details, which will allow check in," Foran said.

Those not fully vaccinated will be able to provide evidence of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours before departure – from either free community testing or their GP.

"Customers will be flying this summer for a number of reasons, and it's our role to get them there. We don’t want to leave anyone behind, which is why we're giving customers the choice to either be fully vaccinated or present a negative test," Foran said.

If customers are unable to provide proof before their flight, they can put their fare into credit, or get a refund (if they have purchased a Flexirefund fare).