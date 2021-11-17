'A number' of Covid-19 cases linked to Killer Beez gang

“A number” of active Covid-19 cases have links to the Killer Beez gang, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

1News understands at least one case detected in Masterton has links to a tangi of a Killer Beez member, which was held in early November.

On Monday, a positive test result was recorded in the Wairarapa town. Another test result came back positive on Tuesday.

The Director-General of Health said there were good testing levels within the gang.

Covid-19 testing in Masterton. (Source: 1News)

“There are a number of our cases at the moment who are associated with the Killer Beez gang,” Bloomfield said.

He said the Masterton case was “separate from the other cases that are outside of Auckland associated with that gang”, and that they had links to a tangi held in Auckland.

It comes as there are 194 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday.

The new cases are located in Auckland (180), Waikato (5), Northland (3) and Lakes (6).

Another death - a man in his 60s who was in North Shore Hospital - was also announced.