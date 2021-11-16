Williamson to miss India T20s to focus on Tests

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson will miss this week's three-game T20 series against India to focus on preparing for the Test series starting on November 25.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. (Source: Photosport)

The Twenty20 World Cup finalists arrived in India on Monday night, less than 24 hours after falling to Australia in Dubai.

In Williamson's absence, Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the opening game of the T20 series on Thursday morning (NZ time).

Fellow star batsman Devon Conway is also out of both series after breaking his hand in the semi-final victory over England last week. The absence of he and Williamson will provide opportunities for Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman.

Lockie Ferguson has also recovered from a calf strain and is expected to be available for the T20 series.