Thai cave rescuer says 'couldn't write a plot' similar and credible

A rescuer involved in freeing 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, trapped in a flooded underground cave in Thailand in 2018 says you "couldn't write a plot that was similar and credible" to the incredible true story.

Twelve members of a junior football team, along with their young coach, disappeared into the caves not to be seen for more than a week.

As their families and the world watched and waited, they were eventually found alive.

But even then, they had to be brought out of four kilometres of narrow, twisting, dark, flooded, claustrophobic caves.

One at a time they were retrieved sedated.

Now, the riveting story of them being saved has been made into a documentary, starring John Volanthen - an Englishman who had never met any of the boys, but used his expertise to free each one of them.

Speaking to Breakfast host John Campbell, Volanthen described the seemingly impossible reality of the story as "strange".

"There were so many twists and turns over the course of what was nearly three weeks, that you're right, you simply couldn't write a plot that was similar and credible," he said.

"It's a very strange, strange sense to try and get all of that information in a documentary, which I think we've done this quite well."

The film is made by Oscar-winning director Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

Also on Breakfast, she said she was "very very honoured" to share the divers' stories.

"I would say this was definitely the hardest film we've ever made, and it probably also had the most heart because there's an urgency in this film just to remind people of what connects us as opposed to what divides us," she said.