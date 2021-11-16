Paralympic gold medallist grateful to be back in the water

Tupou Neiufi’s field of dreams is a man made lake in Manurewa.

Auckland’s lockdown restrictions has meant pools are closed, stopping Neiufi and other swimmers from training.

Fortunately the 20-year-old has managed to strike a deal at the Wero Whitewater Park, with the Sir John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation helping her out.

"When I first came here as soon as I saw the water I just couldn't help but smile," Neiufi said.

It has been a while since Neiufi last swam in a pool. Yet she has fond memories of that occasion, winning gold in the S9 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympics.

It was a moment that caught the imagination of many Kiwis as well as the foundation, who have just named Neiufi as their new ambassador.

The foundation's general manager Rick Pickard says they’ve won gold by getting Neiufi on board.

But their connection started well before today. After Neiufi was left with brain damage as a child she went through their community swim programme.

”They're part of the reason why I got into swimming, it’s just a huge blessing and I get to help and return the favour and get those into swimming and just sport in general and find their worth and self esteem through sport,” Neiufi said.

More than 18,000 South Auckland kids go through the foundation's programme each year.

But that's not happening under Auckland's lockdown restrictions.

“We deliver 3,600 lessons a week, 10 weeks have gone by, that's 36,000 lessons and realistically we can't see the programme starting again until next year,” Pickard said.

Neiufi is one of the lucky ones who’s able to finally be back in the water and is making her charge to next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“Just wait, be patient. Tough times never last, only tough people last,” Neiufi laughs.