NZ, Australia to co-host 2028 T20 World Cup

New Zealand and Australia's campaigns at this year's men's T20 World Cup has been given an extra sweetener at the finish with confirmation to trans-Tasman rivals will co-host the 2028 edition of the tournament.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson shakes the hand of Australian captain Aaron Finch. (Source: Photosport)

The IOC confirmed the 2028 event alongside seven other men's white ball events scheduled from 2024 to 2031.

In total, 14 countries were given hosting rights across the eight tournaments with cricket powerhouse India the only nation to feature more than once.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the two countries had a proven track-record of delivering successful global tournaments and worked well together.

“We’re simply delighted to be co-hosting this edition of the event with Australia, with whom we have a very close and collegial relationship,” he said.

“There is a huge appetite for T20 cricket around the world and we’re very confident of delivering a top-draw tournament that will inspire and engage not only Kiwis and Australians – but new audiences all over the globe.”

White said the most recent ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE - which featured the Black Caps and Australia in the final - demonstrated just how popular the format had become.

“We’re confident this tournament will be superbly run, have a terrific reach, and will capture the hearts and minds of legions of new fans and new generations of fans."

Australian counterpart Nick Hockley added they hoped to build on the successful 2015 Cricket World Cup when the two nations showed their co-hosting capabilities.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2028 with New Zealand," Hockley said.

"We’ve seen from this year’s tournament that players and fans across the globe love this format of the game, and it is incredibly exciting to be partnering with New Zealand Cricket again after the success of the ICC 2015 Cricket World Cup.”