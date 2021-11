The All Whites have beaten Gambia 2-0 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Chris Wood. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand were dominant right from kick off, creating a number of opportunities.

Just before half time Chris Wood broke the deadlock for the All Whites.

The Burnley striker then doubled New Zealand’s lead in the second half.

Wood came close to a hat-trick in the dying minutes with the All Whites winning 2-0.