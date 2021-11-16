Cash, land forfeited as part of West Coast drug bust

Part of a rural property near Greymouth and $10,000 in cash have been forfeited following a police investigation into a cannabis growing operation on the West Coast.

Cannabis plants found at the Rissman property. (Source: NZ Police)

A search warrant was executed by Greymouth police in 2019 and an indoor grow of 136 cannabis plants was located at the address of 52-year-old Mark Rissman. He was subsequently convicted of cultivating cannabis and possessing a firearm without a licence.

Rissman was fined $3000 and sentenced to two months home detention.

Police say subsequent asset recovery action was taken in relation to approximately $10,000 in cash found at the property, and the property itself.

The High Court determined in a civil forfeiture order that Rissman had unlawfully benefitted by $200,000 from the "significant criminal activity". This order required him to concede the cash and part of his property.