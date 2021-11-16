Cash, land forfeited as part of West Coast drug bust

Source: 1News

Part of a rural property near Greymouth and $10,000 in cash have been forfeited following a police investigation into a cannabis growing operation on the West Coast.

Cannabis plants found at the Rissman property.

Cannabis plants found at the Rissman property. (Source: NZ Police)

A search warrant was executed by Greymouth police in 2019 and an indoor grow of 136 cannabis plants was located at the address of 52-year-old Mark Rissman. He was subsequently convicted of cultivating cannabis and possessing a firearm without a licence.

Rissman was fined $3000 and sentenced to two months home detention.

Police say subsequent asset recovery action was taken in relation to approximately $10,000 in cash found at the property, and the property itself.

The High Court determined in a civil forfeiture order that Rissman had unlawfully benefitted by $200,000 from the "significant criminal activity". This order required him to concede the cash and part of his property.

New ZealandWest CoastCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Separate dates for Auckland's border lift, traffic light move - PM

2

Poll shows 74% of Kiwis support workforce vaccine mandates

3

Cash, land forfeited as part of West Coast drug bust

4

Record 222 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

5

Child critical after being hit by vehicle in Auckland

Latest Stories

Biden and Xi meet virtually amid US-China tensions

Couples devastated as sunset clause invoked on new homes

Separate dates for Auckland's border lift, traffic light move - PM

Child critical after being hit by vehicle in Auckland

Poll shows 74% of Kiwis support workforce vaccine mandates

Related Stories

Discharge without conviction for Gloriavale man who abused three teen boys

West Coast police arrest 3 people, seize drugs, cash, firearms

Former Gloriavale man pleads guilty to sex offending against children

Running of Gloriavale to be reviewed by Public Trust for next 18 months