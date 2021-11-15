Poor polling keeps Nats leadership speculation ‘burning’ - Jessica Mutch McKay

As the National Party continues to sit below 30 per cent on the latest 1News Colmar Brunton Poll, and leader Judith Collins’ personal results remain unfavourable, the speculation over her job hasn’t gone away, 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay says.

Judith Collins. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The party is on 28 per cent, rising two points since September's poll. Meanwhile, Collins has plunged to a new low in her approval rating, of -31.

November 2021 1News Colmar Brunton Poll results for major parties. (Source: 1News)

Tuesday morning will see National’s caucus reconvene in Parliament, and that result “keeps the flame burning” in MPs’ minds about whether Collins is right for the job, Mutch McKay said. She said National doesn’t seem to be capitalising on the Government’s drop in the polls of 2 percentage points.

“It seems more like the Government is making mistakes, rather than National doing a good job,” Mutch McKay said.

Collins won’t feel safe until her party is polling comfortably in the 30s, she added.

As for the preferred Prime Minister polls, Collins is at 5 per cent. One point behind her is relative newcomer Christopher Luxon who has gained a point since September’s poll.

November 2021 1News Colmar Brunton Poll results — preferred Prime Minister. (Source: 1News)

When asked if the poll results would be a hard sell at caucus on Tuesday, Collins said: “I think what is really important is that everyone in that caucus stays focused.”

But some MPs aren’t ruling out a leadership challenge before Christmas, Mutch McKay said.

She said former leader Simon Bridges is a name that continues to float around as a challenger.

“He, of course, comes with his own set of problems - he was deeply unpopular himself when he was leader.”