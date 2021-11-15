Police searching Sandringham for missing woman

Police are scouring Auckland's Sandringham, and surrounding areas, in efforts to locate missing woman Cindy Li.

Missing Sandringham woman Cindy Li. (Source: undefined)

Li, aged 70, has been missing since last Tuesday morning when she left an address on Tranmere Rd on foot.

An extensive search effort has taken place in the areas around Sandringham following her disappearance being reported.

Police are still trying to establish her movements since leaving the Tranmere Rd property and her whereabouts after this remain unknown.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber says police have significant concerns for Li's safety, given her age and the length of time she has been missing.

“We have a large team working hard to piece together Cindy’s movements and locate her," Baber said.

“There is no evidence to indicate foul play is involved but we continue to appeal to the public for any information about her disappearance or any sightings of Cindy since Tuesday.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 105, quoting file number 211110/4026.