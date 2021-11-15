Police appealing for sightings of missing Papakura boy, 9

Counties Manukau police are appealing to the public for sightings of a missing boy in the Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Missing Papakura boy Corleyowne. (Source: undefined)

Corleyowne, aged nine, went missing after leaving an address on Wesleydale Place early on Monday morning at around 3am.

His current whereabouts are unknown and police are carrying out a number of inquiries in the Papakura area to locate him.

Young boy from my electorate has gone missing. Please contact Counties Manukau police with any info. Prayers for his safe return. https://t.co/kQUef1sGHK — Judith Collins (@JudithCollinsMP) November 15, 2021

Corleyowne was wearing white shorts and a t-shirt and was barefoot when he left the address.

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of a boy matching his description.

Anyone with information is asked to phone police on 105, quoting file number 211115/0354.