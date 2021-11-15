Moana Pasifika to kick off Super Rugby 2022 at Mt Smart

Source: 1News

Moana Pasifika are set to make their Super Rugby debut in the opening game of the 2022 Super Rugby season, when they host the Brumbies at Mt Smart Stadium on February 18.

Moana Pasifika perform their cultural challenge Tau Kaukauwa. (Source: Photosport)

It will be a historic occasion as they become the first Pacific Islands-based franchise to compete in the 25-year competition.

Fellow newcomers Fijian Drua will make their competition debut the following day on February 19, when they take on the Blues at Eden Park.

Aside from the two new franchises, a 'Super Round' will be held in round two, that will see all 12 teams play in double headers in Melbourne.

Each team will play a total of 14 matches during the regular season, 11 round-robin fixtures plus the introduction of three additional rivalry matches which will see each team play a home and away series against three other teams.

The Super Rugby final will be held on June 18.

