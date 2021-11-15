Gang 'well-behaved' at anniversary gathering in Porirua - police

Wellington police say they are pleased with the overall behaviour of those attending a gang gathering in Porirua over the weekend, despite seven people being arrested and dozens more receiving infringements for traffic offending.

A motorcycle gang (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

From Friday to Sunday, the gang, reported to be the Mongrel Mob by Stuff, gathered in Porirua to celebrate their anniversary.

Police say they remained highly visible in the area over the weekend for community reassurance and to respond to any issues as they arose.

Police said there was a high level of engagement with the gang prior to, and during, the weekend.

They also liaised with local businesses and the council ahead of the weekend to ensure the community were safe and felt safe.

Police said there were no significant incidents of note and while seven people were arrested, the majority of these were not related to behaviour at the gathering but people who were previously wanted by police.

There were also 65 infringement notices issued for traffic offending.