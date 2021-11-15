Gang 'well-behaved' at anniversary gathering in Porirua - police

Source: 1News

Wellington police say they are pleased with the overall behaviour of those attending a gang gathering in Porirua over the weekend, despite seven people being arrested and dozens more receiving infringements for traffic offending.

A motorcycle gang (file picture).

A motorcycle gang (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

From Friday to Sunday, the gang, reported to be the Mongrel Mob by Stuff, gathered in Porirua to celebrate their anniversary.

Police say they remained highly visible in the area over the weekend for community reassurance and to respond to any issues as they arose.

Police said there was a high level of engagement with the gang prior to, and during, the weekend.

They also liaised with local businesses and the council ahead of the weekend to ensure the community were safe and felt safe.

Police said there were no significant incidents of note and while seven people were arrested, the majority of these were not related to behaviour at the gathering but people who were previously wanted by police.

There were also 65 infringement notices issued for traffic offending.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

Popular Stories

1

Explainer: What are the risks of vaccinated people catching Covid?

2

Auckland woman with Covid gave birth to baby who later died

3

Ardern, Labour dip in support, Collins plunges to lowest approval rating - 1News Colmar Brunton Poll

4

Allegations of bullying and sexism at KiwiRail

5

173 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ

Latest Stories

Missing Papakura boy found safe and well

Poor polling keeps Nats leadership speculation ‘burning’ - Jessica Mutch McKay

Warriors sign 'terrific young talent' for 2023 season

Allegations of bullying and sexism at KiwiRail

Gang 'well-behaved' at anniversary gathering in Porirua - police

Related Stories

Man sought after exposing himself in front of Lower Hutt school pupil

50 fines issued for dangerous driving after Porirua tangi

Person shot near Wellington, police hunting offender

Person seriously injured in Wellington shooting