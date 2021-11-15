Fair Go: Shoe maker suggests daily walks reason man's shoes broke

A shoe company claiming to sell “the number one walking footwear in the world” has suggested that a man’s daily leisure walks are the reason why his shoes came apart in less than six months.

Steve Colliss bought a pair of Skechers GoWalk 5 shoes for $149.99 earlier this year.

Recently retired, he told Fair Go he wore them while going on strolls with his small dog.

“I'm 72 years old, I've had a couple of knee replacements. Walking along flat tracks is my forte.”

But within three weeks, Colliss says his shoes started squeaking, “not overly loud but enough for people to turn and look at me”.

He emailed Skechers NZ but was unable to prove his problem so he persisted with the GoWalks.

After five months, the sole of his right shoe had split from the upper and the top cap coverings on both shoes were disintegrating.

But Skechers NZ refused to provide Colliss with a refund or replacement, telling him it was considered ‘wear and tear’ and didn’t fall within their guidelines.

Fair Go raised Steve’s case with the company and in a statement, Skechers told Fair Go it had taken the matter on board to improve customer service.

It declined to answer Fair Go’s questions, including the issue of wear and tear but told the programme it was arranging a full refund to Colliss, as well as a new pair of water-resistant shoes at no cost.